Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Nokia 5.4 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Nokia 5.4

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Нокиа 5.4
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Nokia 5.4

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Nokia 5.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports 67W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (503 against 450 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Nokia 5.4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 81.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
Response time - 41.8 ms
Contrast - 1631:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
450 nits
Nokia 5.4 +12%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +4%
84.9%
Nokia 5.4
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Nokia 5.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 3 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 610
GPU clock 836 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +39%
701
Nokia 5.4
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +91%
2885
Nokia 5.4
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Nokia 5.4
182723
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 Android One
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) No
Full charging time 0:42 hr 2:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Nokia 5.4
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 December 2020
Release date August 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 4 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite or Poco X3 GT
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Poco X3 GT
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Poco X3 GT
4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G or Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
5. OnePlus Nord or Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
6. Samsung Galaxy A21s or Nokia 5.4
7. Huawei Honor 8A or Nokia 5.4
8. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Nokia 5.4
9. Nokia 7.2 or Nokia 5.4
10. Nokia 6.1 or Nokia 5.4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish