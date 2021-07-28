Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Nokia X20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Nokia X20

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Нокиа X20
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Nokia X20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (594K versus 328K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4470 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (623 against 537 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Nokia X20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
Response time - 30.5 ms
Contrast - 923:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
537 nits
Nokia X20 +16%
623 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +6%
84.9%
Nokia X20
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Nokia X20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 619
GPU clock 836 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~46 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +36%
703
Nokia X20
517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +39%
2335
Nokia X20
1675
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 GT +81%
594778
Nokia X20
328019
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4470 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:48 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
17:19 hr
Nokia X20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
15:54 hr
Nokia X20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
36:29 hr
Nokia X20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Nokia X20
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 April 2021
Release date August 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 4 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

