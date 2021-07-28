Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Nokia X20
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (594K versus 328K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4470 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (623 against 537 nits)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
75
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
66
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|79.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98.7%
|Response time
|-
|30.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|923:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|836 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~46 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +36%
703
517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +39%
2335
1675
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 GT +81%
594778
328019
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|-
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4470 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:54 hr
Talk (3G)
36:29 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 4 USD
|~ 350 USD
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.
