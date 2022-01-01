Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Nokia X71 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Nokia X71

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Нокиа X71
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Nokia X71

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Nokia X71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (662K versus 191K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Nokia X71
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Nokia X71

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2246 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 399 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT +8%
535 nits
Nokia X71
497 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 157.1 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +1%
84.9%
Nokia X71
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Nokia X71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 512
GPU clock 836 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +97%
687
Nokia X71
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +55%
2287
Nokia X71
1476
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 GT +245%
662192
Nokia X71
191923
CPU 173504 -
GPU 233094 -
Memory 118205 -
UX 141787 -
Total score 662192 191923
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 23 FPS -
Graphics score 3984 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9842 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 13 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:33 hr -
Watching video 12:38 hr -
Gaming 05:43 hr -
Standby 124 hr -
General battery life
Poco X3 GT
34:35 hr
Nokia X71
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 April 2019
Release date August 2021 June 2019
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Xiaomi Poco F3
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
7. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
8. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
9. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
10. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Xiaomi Poco F4 GT

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish