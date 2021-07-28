Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs OnePlus Nord N10

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Ванплас Норд N10
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT +1%
450 nits
Nord N10
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +2%
84.9%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 3 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 836 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +15%
701
Nord N10
611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +56%
2885
Nord N10
1853
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Nord N10
287996
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Nord N10
29:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Nord N10
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2021 October 2020
Release date August 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 4 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

