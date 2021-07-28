Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Realme 8i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Oppo Realme 8i

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Оппо Реалми 8i
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Oppo Realme 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 692 and 541 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (131 vs 110 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT +1%
547 nits
Realme 8i
541 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT
84.9%
Realme 8i
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 836 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +28%
692
Realme 8i
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +22%
2332
Realme 8i
1914
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 GT
589211
Realme 8i
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 2:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
17:19 hr
Realme 8i +2%
17:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT +14%
15:54 hr
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
36:29 hr
Realme 8i +16%
42:09 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (43rd and 35th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS -
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 September 2021
Release date August 2021 September 2021
Launch price ~ 273 USD ~ 173 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

