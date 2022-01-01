Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Realme 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Оппо Реалми 9 Про
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Oppo Realme 9 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (657K versus 400K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (134 vs 110 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Realme 9 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
534 nits
Realme 9 Pro +5%
562 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +1%
84.9%
Realme 9 Pro
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 619
GPU clock 836 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +14%
2300
Realme 9 Pro
2009
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 GT +64%
657642
Realme 9 Pro
400147
CPU 169599 -
GPU 232422 -
Memory 119676 -
UX 142236 -
Total score 657642 400147
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 23 FPS -
Graphics score 3981 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9728 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
17:19 hr
Realme 9 Pro +14%
19:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
15:54 hr
Realme 9 Pro +36%
21:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
36:29 hr
Realme 9 Pro
36:16 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (54th and 10th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 February 2022
Release date August 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Mi Note 10 Lite
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and X3 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Redmi Note 10
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and OnePlus Nord 2 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
6. Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
7. Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
8. Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Realme 8 Pro
10. Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish