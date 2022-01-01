Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (660K versus 505K)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Optical image stabilization

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (612 against 533 nits)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

11.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 8166 and 689 points

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Poco X3 GT 533 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus +15% 612 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 GT +1% 84.9% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced July 2021 February 2022 Release date August 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus.