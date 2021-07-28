Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Realme C25s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Oppo Realme C25s

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Оппо Реалми C25s
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Oppo Realme C25s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (598K versus 224K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (546 against 485 nits)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Realme C25s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 81.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT +13%
546 nits
Realme C25s
485 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +4%
84.9%
Realme C25s
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Oppo Realme C25s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 836 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +76%
692
Realme C25s
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +67%
2311
Realme C25s
1383
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 GT +166%
598048
Realme C25s
224817
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 70 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 4:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
17:19 hr
Realme C25s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
15:54 hr
Realme C25s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
36:29 hr
Realme C25s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2021 June 2021
Release date August 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 273 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

