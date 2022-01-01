Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Q3s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.