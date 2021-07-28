Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.