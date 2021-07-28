Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Oppo Reno 6 VS Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Oppo Reno 6 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Stereo speakers

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (747 against 533 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 20 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Poco X3 GT 533 nits Reno 6 +40% 747 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 GT 84.9% Reno 6 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2600 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 618 GPU clock 836 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 GT +23% 690 Reno 6 562 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 GT +35% 2304 Reno 6 1707 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 GT 587582 Reno 6 n/a CPU 147620 - GPU 202690 - Memory 115544 - UX 121950 - Total score 587582 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 GT +279% 3979 Reno 6 1049 Stability 99% - Graphics test 23 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 3979 1049 PCMark 3.0 score 9728 - AnTuTu Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 11.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced July 2021 July 2021 Release date August 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.