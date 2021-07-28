Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Oppo Reno 6 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (594K versus 427K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (612 against 542 nits)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
83
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
73
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|88.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|836 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2347
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 GT +39%
594604
427468
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores (89th and 173rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|ColorOS 11.3
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:54 hr
Talk (3G)
36:29 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|May 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 273 USD
|~ 329 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6 5G.
