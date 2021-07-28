Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Reno 6 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Oppo Reno 6 5G

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Оппо Рено 6 5G
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Oppo Reno 6 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (594K versus 427K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (612 against 542 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Reno 6 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
542 nits
Reno 6 5G +13%
612 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT
84.9%
Reno 6 5G +4%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Oppo Reno 6 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 836 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 GT +39%
594604
Reno 6 5G
427468
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 11.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
17:19 hr
Reno 6 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
15:54 hr
Reno 6 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
36:29 hr
Reno 6 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 May 2021
Release date August 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 273 USD ~ 329 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

