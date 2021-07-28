Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Samsung Galaxy A40

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Самсунг Галакси А40
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (556 against 450 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 10% higher pixel density (437 vs 399 PPI)
  • Weighs 53 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
450 nits
Galaxy A40 +24%
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT
84.9%
Galaxy A40 +1%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2600 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 3 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 836 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS - ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +163%
701
Galaxy A40
267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +196%
2885
Galaxy A40
974
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Galaxy A40
109308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Galaxy A40
119907
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 2.0
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 April 2019
Release date August 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 4 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite or Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G or Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
5. OnePlus Nord or Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Samsung Galaxy A40
7. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Samsung Galaxy A40
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Samsung Galaxy A40
9. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Samsung Galaxy A40
10. Huawei P40 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish