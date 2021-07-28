Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Samsung Galaxy A40
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (556 against 450 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 10% higher pixel density (437 vs 399 PPI)
- Weighs 53 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|85.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|142.6%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|836 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +163%
701
267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +196%
2885
974
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
109308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119907
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 42 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
20:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5984 x 4140
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|April 2019
|Release date
|August 2021
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 4 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.
