Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.