Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A70s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.