Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M21s, which is powered by Exynos 9611 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.