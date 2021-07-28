Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.