Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Galaxy M31 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Samsung Galaxy M31

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Самсунг Галакси М31
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Samsung Galaxy M31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M31, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (585K versus 230K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (613 against 527 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Galaxy M31

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 142%
PWM - 208 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
527 nits
Galaxy M31 +16%
613 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +1%
84.9%
Galaxy M31
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Samsung Galaxy M31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 836 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +114%
690
Galaxy M31
323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +87%
2299
Galaxy M31
1231
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 GT +154%
585626
Galaxy M31
230579
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
17:19 hr
Galaxy M31
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
15:54 hr
Galaxy M31
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
36:29 hr
Galaxy M31
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Galaxy M31
81.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 February 2020
Release date August 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 273 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Mi Note 10 Lite
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs X3 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Redmi Note 10
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
6. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
9. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Galaxy A30s
10. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish