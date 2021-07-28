Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Galaxy M32 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 685 and 490 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Galaxy M32 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 81.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
527 nits
Galaxy M32 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +4%
84.9%
Galaxy M32 5G
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Samsung Galaxy M32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 836 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +40%
685
Galaxy M32 5G
490
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +40%
2270
Galaxy M32 5G
1622
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size - 22.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
17:19 hr
Galaxy M32 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
15:54 hr
Galaxy M32 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
36:29 hr
Galaxy M32 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 August 2021
Release date August 2021 September 2021
Launch price ~ 4 USD ~ 263 USD
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

