Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Galaxy M52 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 752 and 681 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Galaxy M52 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
529 nits
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT
84.9%
Galaxy M52 5G +2%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 836 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT
681
Galaxy M52 5G +10%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT
2264
Galaxy M52 5G +21%
2731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:48 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
17:19 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
15:54 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
36:29 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 September 2021
Release date August 2021 October 2021
Launch price ~ 273 USD ~ 404 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52
8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish