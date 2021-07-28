Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Xperia 10 II – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3600 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (526 against 450 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 15% higher pixel density (457 vs 399 PPI)
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Xperia 10 II

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 399 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 77.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM - 116 Hz
Response time - 10 ms
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
450 nits
Xperia 10 II +17%
526 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +9%
84.9%
Xperia 10 II
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Sony Xperia 10 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 3 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 610
GPU clock 836 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +117%
701
Xperia 10 II
323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +81%
2885
Xperia 10 II
1596
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Xperia 10 II
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 February 2020
Release date August 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 4 USD ~ 412 USD
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

