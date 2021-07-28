Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Tecno Phantom X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (587K versus 358K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (533 against 447 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 11% longer battery life (122 vs 110 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|385 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|91.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|836 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +37%
690
502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +40%
2304
1646
|CPU
|147620
|94218
|GPU
|202690
|101671
|Memory
|115544
|69897
|UX
|121950
|95887
|Total score
|587582
|358480
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|23 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|3979
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9728
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|HIOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4700 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT +19%
17:19 hr
14:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:54 hr
Phantom X +4%
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
36:29 hr
Phantom X +3%
37:37 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (51st and 82nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|8000 x 6000
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2021
|June 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|July 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1