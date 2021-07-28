Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Tecno Phantom X VS Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Tecno Phantom X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (587K versus 358K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G

Stereo speakers

Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (533 against 447 nits)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Shows 11% longer battery life (122 vs 110 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 385 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 91.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Poco X3 GT +19% 533 nits Phantom X 447 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 GT 84.9% Phantom X +8% 91.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2600 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 836 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 GT +37% 690 Phantom X 502 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 GT +40% 2304 Phantom X 1646 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 GT +64% 587582 Phantom X 358480 CPU 147620 94218 GPU 202690 101671 Memory 115544 69897 UX 121950 95887 Total score 587582 358480 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 GT 3979 Phantom X n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 23 FPS - Graphics score 3979 - PCMark 3.0 score 9728 - AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 HIOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced July 2021 June 2021 Release date August 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.