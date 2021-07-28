Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Phantom X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Tecno Phantom X

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Текно Фантом Х
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Tecno Phantom X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (587K versus 358K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (533 against 447 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (122 vs 110 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Phantom X

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 91.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT +19%
533 nits
Phantom X
447 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT
84.9%
Phantom X +8%
91.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 836 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +37%
690
Phantom X
502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +40%
2304
Phantom X
1646
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 GT +64%
587582
Phantom X
358480
CPU 147620 94218
GPU 202690 101671
Memory 115544 69897
UX 121950 95887
Total score 587582 358480
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 23 FPS -
Graphics score 3979 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9728 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 HIOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT +19%
17:19 hr
Phantom X
14:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
15:54 hr
Phantom X +4%
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
36:29 hr
Phantom X +3%
37:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 8000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 June 2021
Release date August 2021 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

