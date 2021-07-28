Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Vivo V21e 5G VS Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Vivo V21e 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Vivo V21e 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (587K versus 342K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 690 and 547 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (596 against 533 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 28 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Max. Brightness Poco X3 GT 533 nits V21e 5G +12% 596 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors White, Black, Blue Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 GT +1% 84.9% V21e 5G 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Vivo V21e 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 836 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 GT +26% 690 V21e 5G 547 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 GT +34% 2304 V21e 5G 1717 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 GT +72% 587582 V21e 5G 342001 CPU 147620 107237 GPU 202690 88273 Memory 115544 58515 UX 121950 88823 Total score 587582 342001 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 GT +261% 3979 V21e 5G 1103 Stability 99% - Graphics test 23 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 3979 1103 PCMark 3.0 score 9728 - AnTuTu Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch OS 11.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital - 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes - Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced July 2021 May 2021 Release date August 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.