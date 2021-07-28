Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Vivo Y53s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (583K versus 246K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (536 against 446 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Price Vivo Y53s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Poco X3 GT +20% 536 nits Vivo Y53s 446 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 GT 84.9% Vivo Y53s 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 619 GPU clock 836 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 GT +80% 687 Vivo Y53s 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 GT +77% 2309 Vivo Y53s 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 GT +137% 583955 Vivo Y53s 246022 CPU 147620 65039 GPU 202690 54320 Memory 115544 50917 UX 121950 76732 Total score 583955 246022 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 GT 3979 Vivo Y53s n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 23 FPS - Graphics score 3979 - PCMark 3.0 score 9728 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 OriginOS 1.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 10120 x 6328 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced July 2021 June 2021 Release date August 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.