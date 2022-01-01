Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs 11T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs 11T Pro

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Xiaomi 11T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (110 vs 92 hours)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (836 against 532 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (773K versus 661K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1135 and 687 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
11T Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 490 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
532 nits
11T Pro +57%
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT
84.9%
11T Pro
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660
GPU clock 836 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT
687
11T Pro +65%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT
2302
11T Pro +64%
3783
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 GT
661986
11T Pro +17%
773943
CPU 173504 200301
GPU 233094 307181
Memory 118205 123104
UX 141787 146003
Total score 661986 773943
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 GT
3984
11T Pro
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 23 FPS -
Graphics score 3984 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9842 -
AnTuTu Ranking List (101st and 46th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT +38%
17:19 hr
11T Pro
12:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT +9%
15:54 hr
11T Pro
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT +63%
36:29 hr
11T Pro
22:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 GT
n/a
11T Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2021
Release date August 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.

