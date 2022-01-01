Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Xiaomi 12X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (927 against 538 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 947 and 693 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Xiaomi 12X

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - 523 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
538 nits
Xiaomi 12X +72%
927 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT
84.9%
Xiaomi 12X +5%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi 12X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 650
GPU clock 836 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT
693
Xiaomi 12X +37%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT
2315
Xiaomi 12X +38%
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 GT
670856
Xiaomi 12X +4%
700669
CPU 173504 182068
GPU 233094 244860
Memory 118205 124404
UX 141787 145738
Total score 670856 700669
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 GT
3994
Xiaomi 12X +4%
4166
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 23 FPS 24 FPS
Graphics score 3994 4166
PCMark 3.0 score 9818 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (121st and 100th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 29.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:33 hr 13:05 hr
Watching video 12:38 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:43 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 124 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 GT
34:35 hr
Xiaomi 12X +3%
35:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Xiaomi 12X
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 December 2021
Release date August 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12X. It has a better display, performance, camera, and design.

