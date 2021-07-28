Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Mi 9 SE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Mi 9 SE

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9 СЕ
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1930 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3070 mAh
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (646 against 450 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Mi 9 SE

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 5.97 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
450 nits
Mi 9 SE +44%
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +1%
84.9%
Mi 9 SE
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi Mi 9 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 3 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 616
GPU clock 836 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS - ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +68%
701
Mi 9 SE
417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +94%
2885
Mi 9 SE
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Mi 9 SE
180434
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Mi 9 SE
229430
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3070 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Mi 9 SE
81.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 February 2019
Release date August 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 4 USD ~ 424 USD
SAR (head) - 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

