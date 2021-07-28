Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Mi A3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Mi A3

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Xiaomi Mi A3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • 41% higher pixel density (399 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (450 against 366 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery life, charging type and speed
Photo and video recording quality
Networks, ports, data transmission
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Poco X3 GT
Mi A3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.77%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT +23%
450 nits
Mi A3
366 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +3%
84.9%
Mi A3
82.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 3 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 610
GPU clock 836 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +131%
701
Mi A3
303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +159%
2885
Mi A3
1116
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Mi A3
172144
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Mi A3
180212
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Mi A3
30:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6816 x 4735
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Mi A3
81.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 July 2019
Release date August 2021 August 2019
Launch price ~ 4 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

