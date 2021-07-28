Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.