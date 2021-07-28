Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.