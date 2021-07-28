Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Poco M3 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs M3 Pro 5G

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М3 Про 5G
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (585K versus 297K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (121 vs 110 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Poco M3 Pro 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.5%
Response time - 33.5 ms
Contrast - 2512:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
527 nits
Poco M3 Pro 5G
529 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +1%
84.9%
Poco M3 Pro 5G
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 836 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +26%
690
Poco M3 Pro 5G
548
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +34%
2299
Poco M3 Pro 5G
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 GT +97%
585626
Poco M3 Pro 5G
297673
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size - 19.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (33% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
17:19 hr
Poco M3 Pro 5G +5%
18:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
15:54 hr
Poco M3 Pro 5G +5%
16:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT +13%
36:29 hr
Poco M3 Pro 5G
32:14 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (39th and 34th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 May 2021
Release date August 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 273 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.54 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.89 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
3. Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
4. OnePlus Nord vs Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
5. Oppo Realme GT 5G vs Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
6. Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
8. Oppo Realme 8 vs Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
9. Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G vs Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish