Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Poco X2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 701 and 551 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (504 against 450 nits)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
71
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|836 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +27%
701
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +68%
2885
1717
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
228752
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281948
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|MIUI 11
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 42 min)
|Yes (100% in 70 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|1:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|February 2020
|Release date
|August 2021
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 4 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.08 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.62 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X2.
