Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 701 and 551 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (504 against 450 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Poco X2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
450 nits
Poco X2 +12%
504 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT
84.9%
Poco X2
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi Poco X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 3 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 618
GPU clock 836 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +27%
701
Poco X2
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +68%
2885
Poco X2
1717
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Poco X2
228752
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Poco X2
281948
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes (100% in 70 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 February 2020
Release date August 2021 February 2020
Launch price ~ 4 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 1.08 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.62 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

