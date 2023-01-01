Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Apple iPhone 12 mini VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Apple iPhone 12 mini Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Comes with 2933 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 2227 mAh

Has 2 SIM card slots Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (677K versus 348K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.67 inches 5.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 476 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 625 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 - Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.1% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 35.4 ms - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X3 NFC +1% 629 nits iPhone 12 mini 622 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 135 g (4.76 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC 84.6% iPhone 12 mini +1% 85.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 2227 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:40 hr 09:23 hr Watching video 13:01 hr 09:46 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 04:56 hr Standby 119 hr 78 hr General battery life Poco X3 NFC +43% 35:21 hr iPhone 12 mini 24:46 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB iPhone 12 mini n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2020 October 2020 Release date September 2020 November 2020 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 mini is definitely a better buy.