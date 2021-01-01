Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1473 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3687 mAh
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (125 vs 95 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (650K versus 288K)
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (836 against 640 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 87.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.4%
PWM 2358 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC
640 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max +31%
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
iPhone 12 Pro Max +3%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 1 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU
GPU clock 810 MHz -
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
1784
iPhone 12 Pro Max +139%
4265
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC
288914
iPhone 12 Pro Max +125%
650000

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 20.5 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +21%
17:06 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +8%
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +54%
31:50 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
20:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC +10%
89.4 dB
iPhone 12 Pro Max
81.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2020
Release date September 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

