Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 835 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4325 mAh

Comes with 835 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4325 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 348K)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 348K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Shows 16% longer battery life (41:09 vs 35:21 hours)

Shows 16% longer battery life (41:09 vs 35:21 hours) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (799 against 629 nits)

Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (799 against 629 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Price Apple iPhone 14 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 87.4% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 99.7% PWM 2358 Hz 59 Hz Response time 35.4 ms 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X3 NFC 629 nits iPhone 14 Plus +27% 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC 84.6% iPhone 14 Plus +3% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 20.5 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 33 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:40 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 13:01 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 06:12 hr Standby 119 hr 146 hr General battery life Poco X3 NFC 35:21 hr iPhone 14 Plus +16% 41:09 hr Phones With Long Battery Life (111th and 15th place)

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X3 NFC +12% 89.2 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2020 September 2022 Release date September 2020 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.