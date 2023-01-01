Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Comes with 1960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 348K)
  • Delivers 182% higher peak brightness (1776 against 629 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 450 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 87%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.8%
PWM 2358 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X3 NFC
629 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +182%
1776 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
iPhone 14 Pro +3%
87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 2300 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU
GPU clock 810 MHz -
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
564
iPhone 14 Pro +227%
1847
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
1767
iPhone 14 Pro +201%
5313
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 NFC
348996
iPhone 14 Pro +168%
934717
CPU 103209 253169
GPU 94150 394023
Memory 56279 149281
UX 95442 145972
Total score 348996 934717
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 NFC
1104
iPhone 14 Pro +794%
9874
Max surface temperature 42.6 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 98% 79%
Graphics test 6 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 1104 9874
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6873 -
Video editing 6152 -
Photo editing 16749 -
Data manipulation 7567 -
Writing score 9611 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:40 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 13:01 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 119 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 NFC
35:21 hr
iPhone 14 Pro +2%
36:11 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (111th and 89th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco X3 NFC
107
iPhone 14 Pro +34%
143
Video quality
Generic camera score
Poco X3 NFC
103
iPhone 14 Pro +42%
146

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X3 NFC
89.2 dB
iPhone 14 Pro
89.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2022
Release date September 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (55.6%)
4 (44.4%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro
2. iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro
3. iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro
4. iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro
5. Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 14 Pro
6. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro
7. Poco X3 Pro vs Poco X3 NFC
8. Redmi Note 11 vs Poco X3 NFC
9. Galaxy A53 5G vs Poco X3 NFC
10. Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Poco X3 NFC
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish