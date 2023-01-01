Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Comes with 1960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3200 mAh

Comes with 1960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3200 mAh

Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has 2 SIM card slots

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 348K)

2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 348K)

Delivers 182% higher peak brightness (1776 against 629 nits)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 450 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 87% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 99.8% PWM 2358 Hz 240 Hz Response time 35.4 ms 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X3 NFC 629 nits iPhone 14 Pro +182% 1776 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC 84.6% iPhone 14 Pro +3% 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 33 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:40 hr 12:35 hr Watching video 13:01 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 06:03 hr Standby 119 hr 120 hr General battery life Poco X3 NFC 35:21 hr iPhone 14 Pro +2% 36:11 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking (111th and 89th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 iPhone 14 Pro +34% 143 Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 iPhone 14 Pro +52% 149 Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 iPhone 14 Pro +42% 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB iPhone 14 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2020 September 2022 Release date September 2020 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.