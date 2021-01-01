Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs iPhone 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 48 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Comes with 3200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 1960 mAh
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • Shows 105% longer battery life (125 vs 61 hours)
  • Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 19% more screen real estate
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (285K versus 182K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 4-years newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 77 grams less
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 715 and 565 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
iPhone 7

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 65.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 100%
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 35.4 ms 35.5 ms
Contrast - 1635:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC
622 nits
iPhone 7 +4%
647 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC +29%
84.6%
iPhone 7
65.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Apple iPhone 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2340 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock 810 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
565
iPhone 7 +27%
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +38%
1763
iPhone 7
1275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC +56%
285033
iPhone 7
182867

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 20.5 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 1960 mAh
Charge power 33 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +49%
17:06 hr
iPhone 7
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC +54%
14:09 hr
iPhone 7
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +180%
31:50 hr
iPhone 7
11:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC +7%
89.2 dB
iPhone 7
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2016
Release date September 2020 September 2016
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
