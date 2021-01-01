Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Apple iPhone 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 48 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Comes with 3200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 1960 mAh
- Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
- Shows 105% longer battery life (125 vs 61 hours)
- Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Thinner bezels – 19% more screen real estate
- 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (285K versus 182K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- The phone is 4-years newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9.7 mm narrower
- Weighs 77 grams less
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 715 and 565 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
47
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
53
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|65.6%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|100%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|35.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1635:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
565
iPhone 7 +27%
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +38%
1763
1275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC +56%
285033
182867
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|1960 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +49%
17:06 hr
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC +54%
14:09 hr
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +180%
31:50 hr
11:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2016
|Release date
|September 2020
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.558 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.986 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.
