Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 48 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.