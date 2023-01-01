Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (35:21 vs 30:01 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 546 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4614 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (721K versus 348K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (843 against 629 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.8%
PWM 2358 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X3 NFC
629 nits
Pixel 6 +34%
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC +1%
84.6%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Google Tensor
Max clock 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 810 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
564
Pixel 6 +82%
1027
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
1767
Pixel 6 +63%
2882
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 NFC
348996
Pixel 6 +107%
721151
CPU 103209 187698
GPU 94150 298218
Memory 56279 100887
UX 95442 137683
Total score 348996 721151
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 NFC
1104
Pixel 6 +479%
6396
Max surface temperature 42.6 °C 42.1 °C
Stability 98% 55%
Graphics test 6 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 1104 6396
PCMark 3.0
Poco X3 NFC
8861
Pixel 6 +19%
10571
Web score 6873 7520
Video editing 6152 6317
Photo editing 16749 17400
Data manipulation 7567 10423
Writing score 9611 15179
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 20.5 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:40 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 13:01 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 119 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 NFC +18%
35:21 hr
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco X3 NFC
107
Pixel 6 +27%
136
Video quality
Poco X3 NFC
98
Pixel 6 +36%
133
Generic camera score
Poco X3 NFC
103
Pixel 6 +22%
126

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X3 NFC +3%
89.2 dB
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2021
Release date September 2020 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (63.2%)
7 (36.8%)
Total votes: 19

