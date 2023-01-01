Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Google Pixel 6 VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Shows 18% longer battery life (35:21 vs 30:01 hours)

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Price Google Pixel 6 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 99.8% PWM 2358 Hz 397 Hz Response time 35.4 ms 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X3 NFC 629 nits Pixel 6 +34% 843 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC +1% 84.6% Pixel 6 83.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size 20.5 GB 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 4614 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (21 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:40 hr 08:58 hr Watching video 13:01 hr 16:38 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 05:24 hr Standby 119 hr 92 hr General battery life Poco X3 NFC +18% 35:21 hr Pixel 6 30:01 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 114° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 Pixel 6 +27% 136 Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Pixel 6 +36% 133 Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 Pixel 6 +22% 126

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X3 NFC +3% 89.2 dB Pixel 6 86.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2020 October 2021 Release date September 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.