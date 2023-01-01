Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4410 mAh
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (35:21 vs 32:23 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 348K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (869 against 629 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 96.9%
PWM 2358 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X3 NFC
629 nits
Pixel 6a +38%
869 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC +2%
84.6%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Google Tensor
Max clock 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 810 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
564
Pixel 6a +138%
1341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
1767
Pixel 6a +87%
3302
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 NFC
348996
Pixel 6a +119%
762887
CPU 103209 208269
GPU 94150 305908
Memory 56279 110039
UX 95442 144068
Total score 348996 762887
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 NFC
1104
Pixel 6a +468%
6275
Max surface temperature 42.6 °C 41.4 °C
Stability 98% 55%
Graphics test 6 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 1104 6275
PCMark 3.0
Poco X3 NFC
8861
Pixel 6a +10%
9720
Web score 6873 6092
Video editing 6152 5676
Photo editing 16749 17494
Data manipulation 7567 9105
Writing score 9611 15469
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 20.5 GB 14.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:40 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 13:01 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 119 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 NFC +9%
35:21 hr
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco X3 NFC
107
Pixel 6a +24%
133
Video quality
Poco X3 NFC
98
Pixel 6a +29%
126
Generic camera score
Poco X3 NFC
103
Pixel 6a +18%
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X3 NFC +2%
89.2 dB
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 May 2022
Release date September 2020 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

