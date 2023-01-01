Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Google Pixel 6a VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Google Pixel 6a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 348K)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 348K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (869 against 629 nits)

Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (869 against 629 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Price Google Pixel 6a Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 96.9% PWM 2358 Hz 240 Hz Response time 35.4 ms 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X3 NFC 629 nits Pixel 6a +38% 869 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC +2% 84.6% Pixel 6a 83%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size 20.5 GB 14.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 4410 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:51 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:40 hr 11:03 hr Watching video 13:01 hr 16:44 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 06:15 hr Standby 119 hr 91 hr General battery life Poco X3 NFC +9% 35:21 hr Pixel 6a 32:23 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 114° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 Pixel 6a +24% 133 Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Pixel 6a +29% 126 Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 Pixel 6a +18% 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X3 NFC +2% 89.2 dB Pixel 6a 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2020 May 2022 Release date September 2020 June 2022 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.