Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Google Pixel 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Comes with 805 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4355 mAh
- Shows 21% longer battery life (35:21 vs 29:08 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 348K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (964 against 629 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 20W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
75
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|416 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|98.5%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|215 g (7.58 oz)
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|2300 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
564
Pixel 7 +85%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1767
Pixel 7 +85%
3261
|CPU
|103209
|203616
|GPU
|94150
|295372
|Memory
|56279
|108654
|UX
|95442
|142235
|Total score
|348996
|748242
|Max surface temperature
|42.6 °C
|45.8 °C
|Stability
|98%
|69%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|39 FPS
|Graphics score
|1104
|6523
|Web score
|6873
|7506
|Video editing
|6152
|6176
|Photo editing
|16749
|17801
|Data manipulation
|7567
|10086
|Writing score
|9611
|15649
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Stock Android
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|4355 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|13:40 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|13:01 hr
|16:16 hr
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|119 hr
|73 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Pixel 7 +36%
145
Video quality
98
Pixel 7 +46%
143
Generic camera score
103
Pixel 7 +36%
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|October 2022
|Release date
|September 2020
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.558 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.986 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.
