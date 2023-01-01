Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 775 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4385 mAh
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (34:55 vs 29:33 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (736K versus 349K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (1061 against 631 nits)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 81.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 98.4%
PWM 2358 Hz 218 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X3 NFC
631 nits
Pixel 7a +68%
1061 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC +3%
84.6%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2300 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~423 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
567
Pixel 7a +84%
1043
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
1764
Pixel 7a +80%
3175
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 NFC
349544
Pixel 7a +111%
736136
CPU 104613 186320
GPU 88905 295964
Memory 57352 115569
UX 98873 139389
Total score 349544 736136
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 NFC
1108
Pixel 7a +472%
6343
Max surface temperature 42.6 °C 50.8 °C
Stability 99% 65%
Graphics test 6 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 1108 6343
PCMark 3.0
Poco X3 NFC
8850
Pixel 7a +22%
10762
Web score 6809 7660
Video editing 6110 6392
Photo editing 16799 19557
Data manipulation 7590 10215
Writing score 9760 15246
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5160 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 36 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:21 hr 11:05 hr
Watching video 13:01 hr 15:28 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 05:16 hr
Standby 119 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 NFC +18%
34:55 hr
Pixel 7a
29:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX712 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco X3 NFC
107
Pixel 7a +29%
138
Video quality
Poco X3 NFC
98
Pixel 7a +36%
133
Generic camera score
Poco X3 NFC
103
Pixel 7a +29%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X3 NFC
89.2 dB
Pixel 7a +1%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 May 2023
Release date September 2020 May 2023
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7a is definitely a better buy.

