Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Huawei Honor 20S

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20S
Huawei Honor 20S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1820 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3340 mAh
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 169K)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (619 against 494 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Weighs 56 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 395 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 35.4 ms -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC +25%
619 nits
Honor 20S
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
Honor 20S
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G51
GPU clock 810 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +71%
567
Honor 20S
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +25%
1742
Honor 20S
1398
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC +67%
283664
Honor 20S
169672
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (156th and 295th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Magic 2.1
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC
17:06 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr
Honor 20S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC
89.2 dB
Honor 20S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2019
Release date September 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

