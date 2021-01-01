Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Huawei Honor 20S
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1820 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3340 mAh
- Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
- 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 169K)
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (619 against 494 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
- Weighs 56 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
80
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.15 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.6%
|84.2%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +71%
567
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +25%
1742
1398
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC +67%
283664
169672
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (156th and 295th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Magic 2.1
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:09 hr
Talk (3G)
31:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.558 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.986 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.
