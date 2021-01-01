Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Honor 8A 2020 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Huawei Honor 8A 2020

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А 2020
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Huawei Honor 8A 2020

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A 2020, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 108K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2140 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A 2020
  • Weighs 65 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Honor 8A 2020

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 79.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 35.4 ms -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC
625 nits
Honor 8A 2020
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC +7%
84.6%
Honor 8A 2020
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Huawei Honor 8A 2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 810 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +213%
558
Honor 8A 2020
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +77%
1750
Honor 8A 2020
989
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC +155%
277439
Honor 8A 2020
108670

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC
17:06 hr
Honor 8A 2020
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Honor 8A 2020
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr
Honor 8A 2020
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2020 April 2020
Release date September 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

