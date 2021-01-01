Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.