Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Honor Play 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Huawei Honor Play 3

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
VS
Хуавей Хонор Плей 3
Huawei Honor Play 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Huawei Honor Play 3, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4000 mAh
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (287K versus 183K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (639 against 402 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Play 3
  • Weighs 39 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Honor Play 3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 35.4 ms -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC +59%
639 nits
Honor Play 3
402 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IP53 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC +2%
84.6%
Honor Play 3
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Huawei Honor Play 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G51
GPU clock 810 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +71%
572
Honor Play 3
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +30%
1791
Honor Play 3
1377
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC +57%
287934
Honor Play 3
183598
AnTuTu Phone Scores (168th and 273rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1
OS size 20.5 GB 13.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC
17:06 hr
Honor Play 3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Honor Play 3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr
Honor Play 3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2020 September 2019
Release date September 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 NFC and Galaxy A51
2. Poco X3 NFC and Galaxy A31
3. Poco X3 NFC and iPhone 12
4. Poco X3 NFC and Galaxy M31
5. Poco X3 NFC and Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Honor Play 3 and Mi A3
7. Honor Play 3 and Honor 9X
8. Honor Play 3 and Redmi 8
9. Honor Play 3 and Honor Play 9A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish