Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Huawei Honor View 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.