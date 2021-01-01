Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Honor X10 Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Huawei Honor X10 Max

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
VS
Хуавей Хонор X10 Макс
Huawei Honor X10 Max

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Huawei Honor X10 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (619 against 494 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.1 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Max
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 283K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Honor X10 Max

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 7.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 395 ppi 356 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 35.4 ms -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC +25%
619 nits
Honor X10 Max
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 174.4 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 84.9 mm (3.34 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Huawei Honor X10 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC4
GPU clock 810 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
1742
Honor X10 Max +24%
2154
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC
283664
Honor X10 Max +10%
311254
AnTuTu Results (156th and 141st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC
17:06 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 July 2020
Release date September 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Poco X3 NFC
3. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
4. Samsung Galaxy M51 and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
5. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro and X3 NFC
6. Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Huawei Honor X10 Max
7. Huawei Honor 8X Max and X10 Max
8. Huawei Honor Note 10 and X10 Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish