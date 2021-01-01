Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Mate 20 X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Huawei Mate 20 X

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Х
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Huawei Mate 20 X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (125 vs 108 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 14% higher pixel density (395 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 278K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Mate 20 X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 7.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.6:9
PPI 395 ppi 345 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 88.03%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 97.4%
PWM 2358 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC
620 nits
Mate 20 X +4%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
Mate 20 X +4%
88.03%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 810 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X3 NFC
n/a
Mate 20 X
300988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC
278659
Mate 20 X +44%
401367
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 10.1
OS size 20.5 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +11%
17:06 hr
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Mate 20 X +25%
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +11%
31:50 hr
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco X3 NFC
107
Mate 20 X +10%
118
Video quality
Generic camera score
Poco X3 NFC
103
Mate 20 X +8%
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC +6%
89.2 dB
Mate 20 X
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2018
Release date September 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

