Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Huawei P40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1360 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3800 mAh
- Shows 40% longer battery life (125 vs 89 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 6-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 283K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
80
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|84.6%
|86.3%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|129.7%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
567
Huawei P40 +37%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1742
Huawei P40 +78%
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
283664
Huawei P40 +71%
485432
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores (156th and 46th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +28%
17:06 hr
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:09 hr
Huawei P40 +30%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +42%
31:50 hr
22:26 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (53rd and 97th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.558 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.986 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC.
