Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Huawei P40

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
VS
Хуавей П40
Huawei P40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1360 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3800 mAh
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (125 vs 89 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 283K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 86.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 129.7%
PWM 2358 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC +6%
619 nits
Huawei P40
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
Huawei P40 +2%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 810 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
567
Huawei P40 +37%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
1742
Huawei P40 +78%
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC
283664
Huawei P40 +71%
485432

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 11
OS size 20.5 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +28%
17:06 hr
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Huawei P40 +30%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +42%
31:50 hr
Huawei P40
22:26 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (53rd and 97th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC +13%
89.2 dB
Huawei P40
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 March 2020
Release date September 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
3. Oppo Realme 6 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
4. Samsung Galaxy M51 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
5. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Huawei P40
7. Huawei P30 Pro or Huawei P40
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or Huawei P40
9. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Huawei P40
10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish