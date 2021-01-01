Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Huawei P40 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
VS
Хуавей П40 Про
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (125 vs 94 hours)
  • Comes with 960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (643 against 497 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (572K versus 355K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 395 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 91.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.4%
PWM 2358 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC +29%
643 nits
P40 Pro
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
P40 Pro +8%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 810 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
572
P40 Pro +38%
791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
1779
P40 Pro +79%
3183
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 NFC
355185
P40 Pro +61%
572227
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 11
OS size 20.5 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +13%
17:06 hr
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
P40 Pro +29%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +40%
31:50 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (80th and 102nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco X3 NFC
107
P40 Pro +31%
140
Video quality
Poco X3 NFC
98
P40 Pro +7%
105
Generic camera score
Poco X3 NFC
103
P40 Pro +24%
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC
89.2 dB
P40 Pro
89.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 March 2020
Release date September 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 NFC or Galaxy A51
2. Poco X3 NFC or Galaxy A31
3. Poco X3 NFC or Galaxy A71
4. Poco X3 NFC or P40 Lite
5. Poco X3 NFC or Redmi Note 9
6. P40 Pro or Mi 10 Pro
7. P40 Pro or iPhone 11
8. P40 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. P40 Pro or Galaxy S20
10. P40 Pro or Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish