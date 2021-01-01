Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.