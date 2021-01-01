Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Infinix Hot 10s VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Infinix Hot 10s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

50% higher pixel density (395 vs 263 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Supports 33W fast charging

Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (630 against 468 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5160 mAh

The phone is 7-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9 PPI 395 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.1% Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 35.4 ms - Max. Brightness Poco X3 NFC +35% 630 nits Hot 10s 468 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC +2% 84.6% Hot 10s 83.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 810 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 NFC +56% 567 Hot 10s 364 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 NFC +31% 1755 Hot 10s 1338 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 NFC 347540 Hot 10s n/a CPU 103209 - GPU 94150 - Memory 56279 - UX 95442 - Total score 347540 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 NFC +16% 836 Hot 10s 718 Stability 97% 98% Graphics test 5 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 836 718 PCMark 3.0 score 8817 9022 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.6 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 3968 x 2976 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 Hot 10s n/a Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Hot 10s n/a Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 Hot 10s n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB Hot 10s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced September 2020 April 2021 Release date September 2020 May 2021 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.